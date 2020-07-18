iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 972 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVE. Courier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 327,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 111,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 29,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 128.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 44,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 25,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVE opened at $112.37 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $81.70 and a 1-year high of $132.10. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

