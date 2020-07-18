Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,001 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,129 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 66,898,005 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,462,516,000 after purchasing an additional 17,354,482 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,667,122 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $2,269,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,032 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 28,616,439 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,053,371,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,475 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,350,884 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $1,006,786,000 after acquiring an additional 6,084,882 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,585,513 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $572,617,000 after acquiring an additional 685,896 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Vertical Research upgraded Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

EXC stock opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $29.28 and a 1-year high of $50.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The energy giant reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.82 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

