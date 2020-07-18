Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials (NYSEARCA:UYG) by 4.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Financials were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UYG. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 77,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 24,137 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Financials by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of UYG stock opened at $30.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.36 and its 200 day moving average is $36.69. ProShares Ultra Financials has a 12 month low of $16.81 and a 12 month high of $57.92.

ProShares Ultra Financials (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index measures the performance of the financial services industry of the United States equity market. Component companies include regional banks; United States domiciled international banks; full line, life, and property and casualty insurance companies; companies that invest, directly or indirectly in real estate; diversified financial companies, such as credit card issuers, check cashing companies, mortgage lenders and investment advisers; securities brokers and dealers including investment banks, merchant banks and online brokers; and publicly traded stock exchanges.

