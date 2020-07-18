Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 1,278 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS) by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,024 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,969,000. SimpliFi Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. SimpliFi Inc. now owns 203,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,986,000 after buying an additional 5,242 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 120,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 113,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,641 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. boosted its position in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 107,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $91.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.14. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12-month low of $64.57 and a 12-month high of $99.41.

