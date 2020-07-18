Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 726.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,719 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $158.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup raised shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.44.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $73,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.12, for a total transaction of $225,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,107,102.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $438,814. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $193.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.81 and its 200 day moving average is $165.61. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $98.02 and a 52 week high of $196.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Corp. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.