Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Cuts Position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 5.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 526.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 238 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 46.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 1,941.2% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 347 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 333 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F5 Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $149.43 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.00. F5 Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $79.78 and a one year high of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The network technology company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.24. F5 Networks had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The business had revenue of $583.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.48, for a total transaction of $285,320.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,630 shares in the company, valued at $1,846,592.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.43, for a total transaction of $425,875.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,141 shares in the company, valued at $7,641,999.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,890 shares of company stock worth $2,041,584. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Colliers Secur. upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Nomura Instinet increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $112.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $144.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.20.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

