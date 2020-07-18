Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 330 Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 330 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 18.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 113.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 39,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,909,000 after purchasing an additional 21,160 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 2,240.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $2,582,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price target on shares of Markel in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $969.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,054.67.

NYSE MKL opened at $940.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $931.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,021.92. Markel Co. has a one year low of $710.52 and a one year high of $1,347.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. Markel had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Equities analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Debora J. Wilson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $822.82 per share, for a total transaction of $822,820.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,433,078.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total value of $93,824.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

