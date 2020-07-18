North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

North Star Investment Management Corp. trimmed its position in shares of Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 488 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 1776 Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $179.81 on Friday. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $224.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 3.19%. The firm had revenue of $38.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cigna Corp will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Cigna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $223.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Cigna from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Cigna from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.62.

In other Cigna news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $486,108.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 49,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,965,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,883,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,185 shares of company stock worth $60,675,011. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

