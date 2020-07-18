North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys Shares of 1,711 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $106,956,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $22,845,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $18,176,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $16,430,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $15,758,000.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.51.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

