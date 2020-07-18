North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys Shares of 1,711 Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at $106,956,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $22,845,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $18,176,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $16,430,000. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $15,758,000.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 10,454 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $541,621.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,403 shares in the company, valued at $72,689.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OTIS shares. HSBC started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Otis Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.25.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $58.55 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.51.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

There is no company description available for Otis Worldwide Corp.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS)

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Lannett Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Lannett Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Linde PLC
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Grows Position in Linde PLC
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Shares Sold by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,001 Shares of Exelon Co.
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Purchases 2,001 Shares of Exelon Co.
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in ProShares Ultra Financials
Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Reduces Stake in ProShares Ultra Financials


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report