North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 4,812 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,812 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGEE. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in MGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its position in shares of MGE Energy by 44.0% during the first quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $176,000. Institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MGEE shares. Bank of America started coverage on MGE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered MGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered MGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th.

NASDAQ MGEE opened at $66.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.86. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.44.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $149.87 million for the quarter. MGE Energy had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through five segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

