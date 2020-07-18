North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,900 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 143.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DAL opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.41. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.51 and a 52-week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Jeanne P. Jackson purchased 25,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.72 per share, with a total value of $579,587.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,632. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rahul D. Samant sold 7,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total transaction of $199,732.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

