North Star Investment Management Corp. Purchases 6,000 Shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.05% of Lumber Liquidators worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 77.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 165,096 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 72,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,522 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after buying an additional 31,138 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lumber Liquidators during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Loop Capital raised shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $3.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumber Liquidators currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.20.

In other Lumber Liquidators news, CEO Charles E. Tyson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.95 per share, for a total transaction of $54,750.00. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LL opened at $18.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $534.81 million, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $19.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.71.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $267.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.43 million. Lumber Liquidators had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

