North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,244 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $78.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.05. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.