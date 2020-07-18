North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,998,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI India ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 33,760.0% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $31.53 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 52-week low of $30.57 and a 52-week high of $38.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.71.

