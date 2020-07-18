IFM Investors Pty Ltd Invests $660,000 in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 7,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Datadog by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Datadog by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Datadog by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Datadog during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $87.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -582.00. Datadog has a 1 year low of $27.55 and a 1 year high of $98.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.43 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $46.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Datadog from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Datadog has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 67,500 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.76, for a total value of $6,193,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 2,823 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.31, for a total value of $257,768.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,265.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,782,958 shares of company stock worth $188,089,488. 26.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

