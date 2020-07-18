iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Cut by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 12.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $69.70 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.23.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

