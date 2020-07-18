IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $728,000 Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 22.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,146 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $148,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $1,884,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Medical Properties Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 156,569 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $2,912,183.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,229,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,062,822.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 220,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.12, for a total transaction of $4,206,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,605,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,703,450.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 581,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,012,033. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Mizuho lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.73.

Shares of NYSE:MPW opened at $18.77 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.35 and a 52 week high of $24.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average is $19.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.64.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $294.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. Medical Properties Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

