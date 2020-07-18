HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb decreased its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,548 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in HP were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. PARK CIRCLE Co increased its stake in HP by 400.0% during the first quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,500 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its holdings in HP by 409.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 2,427 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other HP news, Director Robert R. Bennett purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $279,990.00. Also, CEO Enrique Lores acquired 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $222,345.00. Insiders bought a total of 80,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,835 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $17.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.08. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.54 and a twelve month high of $23.93. The company has a market capitalization of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The computer maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. HP had a net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 295.77%. The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a $0.1762 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 8th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on HP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Cowen started coverage on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of HP to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

