North Star Investment Management Corp. Trims Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,808 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.0% of North Star Investment Management Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,187 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,302,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 23.3% during the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 87.0% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,997 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,894,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,348 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $133,260,000 after purchasing an additional 4,521 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 957,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,769,885,000 after purchasing an additional 65,232 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $2,961.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,731.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,233.59. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,344.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1,496.28 billion, a PE ratio of 141.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $3,000.00 price objective (up previously from $2,500.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, May 1st. China International Capital lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $1,850.00 to $2,162.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Amazon.com to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,808.74.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total value of $5,124,768.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,091,432.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

