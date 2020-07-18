Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 44,017 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd were worth $734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the first quarter valued at about $80,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd in the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd by 12.8% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

JPC stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.77. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $10.77.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a $0.053 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 14th.

About Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

