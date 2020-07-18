Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 682 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

Wedbush Securities Inc. decreased its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KMX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in CarMax by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CarMax by 148.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after purchasing an additional 92,557 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMX opened at $95.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CarMax, Inc has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $103.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.00 and a 200 day moving average of $82.52.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, June 19th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on KMX shares. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $82.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $89.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CarMax from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.50.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock sold 10,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.37, for a total value of $911,574.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,046 shares in the company, valued at $1,523,401.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 39,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $3,613,799.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,137.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,953 shares of company stock valued at $10,535,693 in the last quarter. 2.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

