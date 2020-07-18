5,656 Shares in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) Acquired by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,848 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $160,746,000 after purchasing an additional 109,299 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,203,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,183,000 after buying an additional 65,253 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,017,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $92,112,000 after buying an additional 270,763 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,030,061 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,087,000 after acquiring an additional 370,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,715 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,278,000 after acquiring an additional 31,625 shares during the period.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

AJRD stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.00 and a beta of 0.44. Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $34.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $278,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,677 shares in the company, valued at $150,536.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AJRD. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AJRD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD).

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.