First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Acquires Shares of 6,397 M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,397 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MDC. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,173,269 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,819,000 after buying an additional 88,352 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in M.D.C. by 5.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,898,583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,047,000 after acquiring an additional 91,592 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its position in M.D.C. by 100.0% in the second quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,593,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,895,000 after acquiring an additional 796,773 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of M.D.C. by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 850,425 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 49,675 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of M.D.C. by 6.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,059 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,563,000 after purchasing an additional 45,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.71% of the company’s stock.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

Shares of MDC opened at $40.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 7.88 and a quick ratio of 1.85. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $48.99.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.13). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business had revenue of $697.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America downgraded shares of M.D.C. to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of M.D.C. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.20.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.