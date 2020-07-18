First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $233,000 Position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $24,017,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,869,000 after purchasing an additional 249,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $3,688,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth $2,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LTC opened at $37.99 on Friday. LTC Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.84.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 66.42%. On average, analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Capital One Financial raised LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC)

