First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Takes $233,000 Position in LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $24,017,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of LTC Properties by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,617,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,869,000 after purchasing an additional 249,655 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of LTC Properties by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,129,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 232,371 shares during the period. Kestrel Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the first quarter valued at $3,688,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in LTC Properties in the first quarter worth $2,724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Get LTC Properties alerts:

NYSE LTC opened at $37.99 on Friday. LTC Properties Inc has a 1-year low of $24.49 and a 1-year high of $53.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.26 and a 200-day moving average of $39.32. The company has a current ratio of 12.89, a quick ratio of 12.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.84.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $38.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.15 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 66.42%. On average, analysts forecast that LTC Properties Inc will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.03%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LTC Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of LTC Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Capital One Financial raised LTC Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. JMP Securities began coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised LTC Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.43.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds more than 200 investments in 28 states with 30 operating partners.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LTC Properties Inc (NYSE:LTC).

Receive News & Ratings for LTC Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LTC Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.