First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $271,000 Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,250.0% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 202.5% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

In related news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $4,279,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 827,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,194,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.90, for a total transaction of $2,274,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,378,280 shares in the company, valued at $72,911,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 461,000 shares of company stock valued at $25,517,680. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMD opened at $55.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $59.27.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura lifted their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.64.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.