First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,754 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meritage Homes by 4.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,398 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,119,000 after purchasing an additional 51,896 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,042,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,714,000 after buying an additional 104,982 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 643,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,319,000 after buying an additional 163,962 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,213,000 after acquiring an additional 36,977 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 15.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 540,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,730,000 after acquiring an additional 70,461 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.67.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director Raymond Oppel sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.62, for a total value of $323,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,950. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $83.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.43. Meritage Homes Corp has a fifty-two week low of $25.24 and a fifty-two week high of $85.36. The company has a quick ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 9.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $890.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.54 million. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes Corp will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Company Profile

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

