Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Lessened by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 21.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,537 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Enbridge by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 155,763,559 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,533,297,000 after buying an additional 28,059,331 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 55.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,899,972 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $869,790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,695,387 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Enbridge by 746.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,004,472 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $795,378,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641,163 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 11.7% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Advisors LLC now owns 18,852,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977,801 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $745,793,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Enbridge to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.25.

NYSE ENB opened at $30.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. Enbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $22.57 and a twelve month high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $62.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.52 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.84% and a net margin of 4.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

