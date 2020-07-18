First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Trims Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $675,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 167,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 329,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,183,000 after acquiring an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $182.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $173.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The company’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several research firms recently commented on ITW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $208.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $151.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.81.

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi acquired 6,300 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.42 per share, with a total value of $998,046.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at $22,494,689.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

