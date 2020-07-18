Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Holdings in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA)

Tiaa Fsb lifted its stake in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES (NYSEARCA:ESBA) by 64.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 42,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,862 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES by 413.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 15,693 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES by 306.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 59,796 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES stock opened at $6.79 on Friday. Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $14.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%.

About Empire State Realty OP LP Unit Series ES

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

