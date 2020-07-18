Tiaa Fsb Sells 2,647 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Tiaa Fsb cut its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in General Motors were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 76.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 246.3% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in General Motors by 238.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on General Motors from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Motors from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.89.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.61. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $14.32 and a fifty-two week high of $41.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.07.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.32. General Motors had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $32.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett purchased 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $241,800.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $575,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

