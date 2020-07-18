Tiaa Fsb Acquires 20,853 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tiaa Fsb raised its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 45.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,587 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,853 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,280 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 261.0% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 7,039 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 5,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

F opened at $6.80 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.35. The company has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.54%. Ford Motor’s revenue was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

In other news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.