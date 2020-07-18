GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,215 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,301 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline during the first quarter worth $27,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 820 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 227.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 864 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GSK stock opened at $41.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. The company has a market capitalization of $104.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 43.97%. Equities analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.472 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is 58.99%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

