Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,471 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Central Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,451 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,471 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $14,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on shares of Apple from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $339.56.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $385.31 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The stock has a market cap of $1,673.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of $353.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $307.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

