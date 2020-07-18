Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Cuts Stock Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 24.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,885 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter worth $253,649,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,811,311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $881,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,032 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,592,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 396.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 644,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,401,000 after purchasing an additional 514,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,023,000 after purchasing an additional 498,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SWK opened at $153.36 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $173.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $23.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.00.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This is a boost from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWK shares. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $136.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.24.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

