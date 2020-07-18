Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 9,773 Shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,467 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,773 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $3,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its holdings in EXACT Sciences by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 21,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 15,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the period. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EXACT Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $97.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.76 and its 200 day moving average is $81.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.81. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -125.51 and a beta of 1.89.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. The business’s revenue was up 114.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. On average, analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

EXAS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America raised their price target on EXACT Sciences from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of EXACT Sciences from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, EXACT Sciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.69.

About EXACT Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS).

Receive News & Ratings for EXACT Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXACT Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.