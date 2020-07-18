Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Position in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 51.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,290 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $2,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 46.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Black Knight from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Black Knight from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.10.

Shares of Black Knight stock opened at $71.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 80.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Black Knight Inc has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $77.81.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.59 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kirk T. Larsen sold 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $2,224,829.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

