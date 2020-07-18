Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.58 Million Stock Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the first quarter worth $39,000. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Hill-Rom in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRC opened at $112.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 51.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.29 and a 52 week high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.32%.

In other news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total transaction of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $331,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,566 shares in the company, valued at $1,437,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,089. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

