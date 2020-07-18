Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Holdings Cut by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lowered its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 44.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 133,308 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.08% of Unum Group worth $2,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 2,496.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its position in Unum Group by 7,166.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in Unum Group in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Unum Group in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Unum Group by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

UNM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Unum Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Monday, June 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

NYSE UNM opened at $17.49 on Friday. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $33.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.70.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

