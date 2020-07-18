Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Decreases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 89.7% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 74 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LMT shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. DZ Bank upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $441.28.

NYSE:LMT opened at $368.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $103.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $374.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $383.91. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.99 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

