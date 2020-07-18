Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of LYFT Inc (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,699 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in LYFT were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LYFT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LYFT in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,444,000. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in LYFT by 239.8% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,791,510 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $74,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970,110 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in LYFT by 82.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,781,773 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $74,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,183 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in LYFT by 51.2% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 3,139,284 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $84,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LYFT by 198.5% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,527,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $41,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,506 shares during the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LYFT opened at $29.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 1.69. LYFT Inc has a 1-year low of $14.56 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

LYFT (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.20. LYFT had a negative net margin of 49.05% and a negative return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $955.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.44 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LYFT Inc will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson increased their target price on LYFT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on LYFT from $85.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of LYFT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of LYFT in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.94.

About LYFT

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which facilitates lead generation, billing and settlement, support, and related activities to enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

