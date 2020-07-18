Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,881 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,218,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,734,290,000 after buying an additional 539,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 8.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,779,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $893,392,000 after buying an additional 455,790 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,736,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $730,753,000 after acquiring an additional 218,682 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,562,391 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $550,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,477 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,170,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,198,000 after acquiring an additional 510,619 shares during the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $211.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.81 EPS. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 23.78%.

GS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Goldman Sachs Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Cfra raised shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.55.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

