North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $377,000 Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 685 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 45,621 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,949,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal in the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,280 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Paypal by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,108,272.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,000 shares of company stock worth $10,562,250. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock opened at $173.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $166.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.32. The company has a market capitalization of $204.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.08, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.19. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $82.07 and a 52-week high of $183.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. DZ Bank lowered Paypal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Paypal from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Paypal in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Paypal from $158.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

