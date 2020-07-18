Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $15,713,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 60.8% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $23,711,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its position in Eli Lilly And Co by 14.7% during the second quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 424,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,660,000 after buying an additional 54,450 shares during the period. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. acquired a new position in Eli Lilly And Co during the first quarter worth about $20,947,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 230,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.12, for a total value of $36,827,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,593,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,028,416,458.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 797,899 shares of company stock valued at $130,292,658 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock opened at $165.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $157.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $146.54. Eli Lilly And Co has a 12-month low of $101.36 and a 12-month high of $170.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37. The company has a market cap of $158.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.26.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.27. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 194.18% and a net margin of 23.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly And Co will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is 49.01%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

