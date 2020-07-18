Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 728 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HYG. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 295.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 323.9% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 256.5% during the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYG stock opened at $83.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.76. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $67.52 and a 12-month high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

