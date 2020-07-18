Wedbush Securities Inc. Grows Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 91.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 126.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,081,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,462,000 after acquiring an additional 6,181,380 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $369,983,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dollar General by 25,893.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,682,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676,093 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dollar General by 398,765.3% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 977,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,431,000 after purchasing an additional 976,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Dollar General by 308.6% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,179,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,038,000 after buying an additional 890,574 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General stock opened at $188.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.93. Dollar General Corp. has a 52 week low of $125.00 and a 52 week high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.40%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DG. Edward Jones lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dollar General from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.38.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 7,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.13, for a total transaction of $1,387,949.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,456,859.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,645 shares of company stock valued at $11,414,046 over the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

