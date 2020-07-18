Wedbush Securities Inc. Boosts Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Anthem by 101.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Anthem by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Anthem by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Anthem by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 18,261 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $5,042,044.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,665,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 19,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.34, for a total value of $5,373,632.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,444,657.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,771 shares of company stock valued at $11,041,447. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANTM opened at $266.37 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $171.03 and a fifty-two week high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $270.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $6.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.54 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $29.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.63 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ANTM shares. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $310.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.31.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

