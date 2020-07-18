Wedbush Securities Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Wedbush Securities Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK) by 6.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,319 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 605,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after purchasing an additional 11,290 shares during the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 348,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 330,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,801,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 413.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 174,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,102,000.

HACK opened at $45.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $44.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.34. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a twelve month low of $29.02 and a twelve month high of $46.77.

