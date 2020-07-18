Wedbush Securities Inc. Buys 11,750 Shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Obseva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 149,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,750 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. owned 0.31% of Obseva worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 52.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 345.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 109,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 84,980 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 63.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 156,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 61,021 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 189.2% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Obseva by 114.6% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OBSV stock opened at $2.90 on Friday. Obseva SA has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $11.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.52. The company has a market cap of $142.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.10.

Obseva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48). Equities research analysts expect that Obseva SA will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

OBSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Obseva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Obseva from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Obseva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Obseva in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.28.

ObsEva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for women suffering from reproductive health and pregnancy. It is developing Linzagolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of pain associated with endometriosis and heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids in pre-menopausal women; Nolasiban, an oral oxytocin receptor antagonist to enhance clinical pregnancy and live birth rates in women undergoing in vitro fertilization; and OBE022, an oral and selective prostaglandin F2a, or PGF2a receptor antagonist, as a once daily treatment for preterm labor in weeks 24 to 34 of gestational age.

