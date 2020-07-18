Wedbush Securities Inc. Sells 2,512 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,442 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,512 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on COP. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.43.

NYSE COP opened at $39.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.04. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $67.13.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.02%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 46.80%.

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

