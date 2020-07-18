Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) by 12.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BKLN. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 13,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 60,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 31,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.53. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $22.92.

